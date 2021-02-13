Nets star Harden pays homage to Juventus forward Dybala: 'I'm a big fan of yours'

Dybala has endured an injury-plagued campaign that has restricted him to 16 appearances in all competitions.

The Argentina international sustained his latest knee injury in last weekend's 3-1 win at Sassuolo, which will keep him sidelined for up to three weeks.

Despite Dybala's lack of impact this term, though, he has a fan in NBA star Harden, who posted a video message on Friday as part of a partnership with sportswear giant adidas.

"How are you, Dybala? I'm 'The Beard', James Harden," said the 31-year-old, who was sporting a Juventus kit.

"I just wanted to say hello and tell you that I'm a big fan of yours. Good luck for the season."

@JHarden13 thanks for the support!! By the way that jersey suits you well! pic.twitter.com/0QFZk7mj5p — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) February 12, 2021

Dybala later responded with a message of his own on Twitter that read: "Thanks for the support!! By the way that jersey suits you well!"

Harden joined the Nets in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets last month.