Nets star Harden pays homage to Juventus forward Dybala: 'I'm a big fan of yours'

By Daniel Lewis
Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala has endured a frustrating campaign for Juventus but has a big fan in Brooklyn Nets star James Harden.

LA, February 13: Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has paid homage to Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in a social media post.

Dybala has endured an injury-plagued campaign that has restricted him to 16 appearances in all competitions.

The Argentina international sustained his latest knee injury in last weekend's 3-1 win at Sassuolo, which will keep him sidelined for up to three weeks.

Despite Dybala's lack of impact this term, though, he has a fan in NBA star Harden, who posted a video message on Friday as part of a partnership with sportswear giant adidas.

"How are you, Dybala? I'm 'The Beard', James Harden," said the 31-year-old, who was sporting a Juventus kit.

"I just wanted to say hello and tell you that I'm a big fan of yours. Good luck for the season."

Dybala later responded with a message of his own on Twitter that read: "Thanks for the support!! By the way that jersey suits you well!"

Harden joined the Nets in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets last month.

Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 0:30 [IST]
