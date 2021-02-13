Nets star Harden pays homage to Juventus forward Dybala: 'I'm a big fan of yours'

LA, February 13: Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has paid homage to Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in a social media post.
Dybala has endured an injury-plagued campaign that has restricted him to 16 appearances in all competitions.
The Argentina international sustained his latest knee injury in last weekend's 3-1 win at Sassuolo, which will keep him sidelined for up to three weeks.
Despite Dybala's lack of impact this term, though, he has a fan in NBA star Harden, who posted a video message on Friday as part of a partnership with sportswear giant adidas.
"How are you, Dybala? I'm 'The Beard', James Harden," said the 31-year-old, who was sporting a Juventus kit.
"I just wanted to say hello and tell you that I'm a big fan of yours. Good luck for the season."
@JHarden13 thanks for the support!!
By the way that jersey suits you well! pic.twitter.com/0QFZk7mj5p— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) February 12, 2021
Dybala later responded with a message of his own on Twitter that read: "Thanks for the support!! By the way that jersey suits you well!"
Harden joined the Nets in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets last month.
