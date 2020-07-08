Coronavirus: Dinwiddie done for season after second positive test

The 27-year-old had been enjoying a breakout season, averaging career bests of 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds while playing in all 64 games before the campaign was halted due to the global pandemic.

"After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando,” Dinwiddie tweeted Tuesday (July 7).

"I will be supporting the guys every step of the way!"

With Kevin Durant missing the entire 2019-20 season due to a torn Achilles tendon and injuries limiting Kyrie Irving to just 20 games, Dinwiddie had been carrying the Nets, leading the team in scoring in 35 games and in assists in 43.

The Nets (30-34) owned a half-game lead over the eighth-place Orlando Magic when the season was paused in mid-March.

However, they will now be without Dinwiddie, Durant, Irving, DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler when the season restarts at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex outside of Orlando.