More sports Carl Lewis Hails Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as a Celebration of Inclusion and Human Spirit By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 0:04 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Oct 10: Legendary nine-time Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis, who serves as the International Event Ambassador for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2025, has lauded the event as a symbol of inclusion, perseverance, and transformative power in sport.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi ahead of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, Lewis shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event and inspired participants with his powerful message on the unifying nature of running.

"Breaking barriers is at the very heart of what the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon represents," Lewis said. "What makes it unique is not just breaking barriers, but the cultural shift it inspires through sport. When amateurs run alongside Olympic champions, it shows how running can unite people from all walks of life. Every runner can say, 'I ran with her, I ran with him,' and that experience is truly inspiring. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is about inclusion, perseverance, and the power to ignite change with every single step."

Lewis also shared insights drawn from his legendary career, offering advice for young athletes aspiring to achieve greatness.

"Success requires sacrifice and resilience. I used to miss out on parties to stay focused. You have to give up a lot today for a better tomorrow," he said. "Too often, kids are tempted by instant rewards instead of long-term goals. I chose a tough path and embraced change because I knew greatness demands it. Everyone has something to improve, and it may take time to reach your goal, but don't chase instant gratification. Keep your eyes on your ultimate dream."

Carl Lewis's career remains one of the most remarkable in Olympic history. Competing at four Olympic Games (1984-1996), he captured nine gold medals, the most by any track and field athlete in modern history. His stunning performance at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where he won gold in the 100m, 200m, long jump, and 4x100m relay, echoed Jesse Owens' legendary 1936 feat.

Lewis continued to dominate through the 1988 Seoul Olympics-where he broke the world record in the 100m-followed by world-beating long jump performances in Barcelona 1992 and a record-setting fourth consecutive long jump gold at Atlanta 1996.

Beyond his athletic accomplishments, Lewis's influence transcends sport, inspiring generations to pursue excellence through discipline and determination. His association with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon underscores the event's commitment to empowering runners, promoting inclusivity, and fostering India's growing running culture.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025 will flag off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12, taking participants along a scenic route that passes Lodhi Gardens, Connaught Place, and India Gate-offering runners a world-class racing experience that captures the spirit of New Delhi.

With Carl Lewis once again inspiring participants, the 20th edition promises to elevate India's running community, encourage athletes of all levels to push boundaries, and celebrate the joy of endurance running.