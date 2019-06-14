English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Semenya remains free to compete without restriction

By Opta
Caster Semenya

Lausanne, June 14: Caster Semenya remains free to compete without restriction after the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland (SFT) rejected an IAAF request to reimpose a new ruling limiting testosterone in female athletes.

The IAAF last week stated its intention to seek a "swift reversion" of the court order to allow Semenya to race in any event until the SFT comes to a decision over her case.

Two-time Olympic 800 metres champion Semenya is challenging the IAAF's decision to introduce restrictions on testosterone levels in female athletes competing at distances ranging from 400m to a mile.

Athletics' governing body was initially ordered to suspend its implementation of the regulations by the SFT earlier this month and that decision has now been upheld.

Semenya may need to take hormone-suppressing medication, which she argues contravenes her human rights, if she loses her appeal and wishes to stay in athletics.

The 28-year-old on Tuesday (June 11) stepped up to compete over 2,000m, dominating the field to triumph at the Meeting de Montreuil.

That victory came a day after she was selected in South Africa's preliminary squad for the IAAF World Championships in Doha.

Semenya's team said she was this week informed by the president of the Moroccan Athletics Federation that she would not be invited to compete in the 800m at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat on Sunday (June 16).

The three-time 800m world champion has sought to enter the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on June 30.

More CASTER SEMENYA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 19 - June 14 2019, 03:00 PM
England
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue