Connor Syme cards 63 to lead Celtic Classic

The Scot jumped nine places to sit top of the pile on 15 under heading into the final round, with overnight leader Sam Horsfield a stroke behind.

Syme racked up eight birdies as he put himself in position to claim a maiden European Tour title.

It will be the first time he has led going into the last 18 holes and the 25-year-old is feeling in good touch.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 -15 Syme

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -14 Horsfield

🇸🇪 -13 Söderberg

🇵🇱 -12 Meronk

🇧🇪 -12 Detry

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -12 Johnston



18 holes to play.#CelticClassic #GolfForGood — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 15, 2020

"I'm finding a bit of form. I made the cut at the Hero Open and then gradually a little bit better last week," he told the European Tour website.

"I found something a little bit in my swing and I'm just rolling with that really.

"It's a new experience for me – I've obviously had a second place before – but it's the first time with a chance to win. I'm just going to take it as it comes.

"It's obviously going to be great. It's a great opportunity and that's all you can hope for at the start of any week."

Thomas Pieters' scorecard was far more erratic as the Belgian signed for a 70 that included two eagles and three birdies.

However, the world number 77's round was spoiled by three bogeys and a triple-bogey seven at the 15th, leaving him four shots off the pace.

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg sits third on 13 under, with Pieters' compatriot Thomas Detry joining Andrew Johnston and Adrian Meronk on 12 under.