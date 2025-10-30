More sports Celtic Celebrates Martin O'Neill's Return With 4-0 Victory; Hearts Draw And Rangers Win Martin O'Neill marked his return to Celtic with a decisive 4-0 victory over Falkirk. Meanwhile, Hearts drew against St. Mirren and Rangers secured a win against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Martin O'Neill marked his return to Celtic with a commanding 4-0 win over Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership. O'Neill, stepping in temporarily after Brendan Rodgers' sudden departure, led the team to victory at Celtic Park. Despite initial protests from fans, spirits lifted when Johnny Kenny scored after Benjamin Nygren's shot hit the post. Kenny then doubled the lead before halftime, capitalising on another opportunity from Nygren.

Nygren himself found the net by taking advantage of a mistake by Falkirk's goalkeeper, Scott Bain. Sebastian Tounekti sealed the win with a close-range finish. This victory leaves Celtic six points behind league leaders Hearts. Hearts had to settle for a 2-2 draw against St. Mirren, despite twice coming from behind. Dan Nlundulu's overhead kick gave St. Mirren an early lead, which Lawrence Shankland equalised.

Miguel Freckleton restored St. Mirren's advantage, but his second goal was disallowed by VAR before Claudio Braga secured another equaliser for Hearts. Meanwhile, Danny Rohl celebrated his second win as Rangers manager with a narrow 1-0 victory at Hibernian. Danilo's early curling shot proved decisive, while Jack Butland played a crucial role by saving Jamie McGrath's late penalty attempt.

Hearts have shown resilience this season, earning eight points from losing positions—only Falkirk has more with nine points. They remain unbeaten in their last 14 Premiership matches, marking their longest streak since 2013-14. Nygren was instrumental for Celtic against Falkirk, attempting seven shots—the most by any Celtic player this season—and leading the team with five goals and two assists.

Danilo's goal for Rangers was notable for its speed, coming just four minutes and 30 seconds into the match—the quickest in this season's Premiership. This result moved Rangers up to third place in the standings, now trailing Hearts by 11 points and five points behind second-place Celtic.

The recent matches highlight the competitive nature of the Scottish Premiership this season. With teams like Hearts showing strong comebacks and Rangers securing quick victories, the race remains intense as clubs vie for top positions.