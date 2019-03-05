English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Irving: I just want to play basketball at a very high level

By Opta
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving

New York, March 5: Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving wants to focus on basketball.

Irving said on Monday (March 4) that being a celebrity is "a little hard" for him and he made it clear he just wants to play basketball.

"I didn't really come into this game to (have) cameras in my face, be famous, be a celebrity, whatever embodies that. It's a little hard for me. I wanted those things when I was younger, but now ... I just want to play basketball at a very high level," he said.

"The distractions that come from within the team sometimes can get overwhelming.

"I'm human so I just try not to let it seep into my team-mates. That's the most important thing, you know. Setting an example for these young guys."

Irving has been in the spotlight from the start. He was a highly touted prospect at Duke and was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the top pick in the 2011 draft, despite playing in just 11 games for the Blue Devils.

The 26-year-old guard is a six-time All-Star and won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016. He was traded to the Celtics just before the 2017-18 season.

While Irving is considered to be one of basketball's top talents, Boston have lost five of their last six games. The once-favoured Celtics are still fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, though.

Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018 and fell short to a LeBron James-led Cavaliers team.

Irving's happiness in Boston has been a key storyline this season, as he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LGN 1 - 0 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue