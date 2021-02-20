Clippers end Jazz's winning streak, Embiid and Murray star

LA, February 20: The Los Angeles Clippers ended the Utah Jazz's winning run in the NBA on Friday, while Joel Embiid and Jamal Murray posted 50-point games.
The Clippers snapped the Jazz's nine-game winning streak with a 116-112 victory in a clash between two NBA championship contenders.
Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 29 points as they improved to 22-9.
Donovan Mitchell had a game-high 35 points, but the Jazz's winning run came to an end, with the Western Conference leaders now 24-6 this season.
Embiid's career-high 50 points, 17 rebounds and five assists helped the Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 112-105.
He is the first 76ers player to score 50-plus points since Allen Iverson in 2005.
Murray, meanwhile, was spectacular in the Denver Nuggets' 120-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The guard was an incredible 21-of-25 from the field, and eight-of-10 from three-point range, for his 50-point haul.
Career-high 50 points
21-25 from the field
Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) ERUPTS in the @nuggets win! pic.twitter.com/oZMM1nHEAL— NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021
Murray and Embiid were the first NBA pair with 50-plus points on 65 per cent-plus shooting on the same day since Tom Chambers and Patrick Ewing on March 24, 1990, as per Stats Perform.
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets' win.
Giannis leads Bucks, Curry's Warriors fall short
Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double of 29 points and 19 rebounds saw the Milwaukee Bucks past the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-85.
Stephen Curry had 29 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, but the Golden State Warriors were beaten by the Orlando Magic 124-120.
Magic star Nikola Vucevic finished with a triple-double of 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.
Despite a double-double from Trae Young (31 points and 11 assists), the Atlanta Hawks went down to the Boston Celtics 121-109.
Wayward VanVleet
Fred VanVleet went four-of-20 from the field for just 12 points in 37 minutes, but the Toronto Raptors still got past the Minnesota Timberwolves 86-81.
Edwards' incredible dunk
Anthony Edwards was three-of-14 from the field for just seven points in 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss, yet the 2020 top draft pick produced a monstrous dunk.
Friday's results
Orlando Magic 124-120 Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets 120-103 Cleveland Cavaliers Boston Celtics 121-109 Atlanta Hawks Philadelphia 76ers 112-105 Chicago Bulls Phoenix Suns 132-114 New Orleans Pelicans Memphis Grizzlies 109-95 Detroit Pistons Milwaukee Bucks 98-85 Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors 86-81 Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Clippers 116-112 Utah Jazz
Heat at Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers (22-8) look to bounce back from their loss to the Brooklyn Nets when they host the Miami Heat (12-17) on Saturday in what is a rematch of last year's NBA Finals.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.