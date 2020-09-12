Coetzee takes one-shot lead at Portugal Masters as Guerrier limps to 75

The South African started the day eight shots behind overnight leader Guerrier, whose five-stroke advantage at the top of the leaderboard evaporated in a birdie-free round of 75.

Masahiro Kawamura is in a tie with Guerrier for second after a superb third round of 65, which included eight birdies, took him to 10 under for the tournament.

It is Coetzee who leads the way in the Algarve, however, a fine eagle at the par-five 17th helping him to move 11 under par.

Coetzee, a four-time winner on the European Tour, was even a little disappointed he did not sink his approach for an albatross, saying: "It would have been nice.

"I kind of felt like I was in a good space today and I didn't really get going on the front nine, missed a couple of good opportunities on the back nine with the first couple of holes, but then when I started finally making them it was kind of smooth sailing from there.

"It was a bit of a grind but you just have to kind of hold on tight until you get a good opportunity."

Guerrier seemed to be in a battle with himself, clawing back a few par finishes after bogeying the fourth and producing a solid back nine having dropped another shot at the ninth.

However, back-to-back bogeys at the 15th and 16th saw the lead slip from his grasp, although pars on the final two holes kept him firmly in the hunt.