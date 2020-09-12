English
Coetzee takes one-shot lead at Portugal Masters as Guerrier limps to 75

By Joe Wright

Vilamoura, Sept. 12: George Coetzee will take a one-shot lead over Julien Guerrier into the final day of the Portugal Masters after carding 66 on Saturday.

The South African started the day eight shots behind overnight leader Guerrier, whose five-stroke advantage at the top of the leaderboard evaporated in a birdie-free round of 75.

Masahiro Kawamura is in a tie with Guerrier for second after a superb third round of 65, which included eight birdies, took him to 10 under for the tournament.

It is Coetzee who leads the way in the Algarve, however, a fine eagle at the par-five 17th helping him to move 11 under par.

Coetzee, a four-time winner on the European Tour, was even a little disappointed he did not sink his approach for an albatross, saying: "It would have been nice.

"I kind of felt like I was in a good space today and I didn't really get going on the front nine, missed a couple of good opportunities on the back nine with the first couple of holes, but then when I started finally making them it was kind of smooth sailing from there.

"It was a bit of a grind but you just have to kind of hold on tight until you get a good opportunity."

Guerrier seemed to be in a battle with himself, clawing back a few par finishes after bogeying the fourth and producing a solid back nine having dropped another shot at the ninth.

However, back-to-back bogeys at the 15th and 16th saw the lead slip from his grasp, although pars on the final two holes kept him firmly in the hunt.

Saturday, September 12, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
