Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Schedule, Timing, TV Channel Information for Day 3 (April 7)

Shuttlers and boxers continued to be unbeaten run on the on the second day of the 21st Commonwealth Games.

CWG 2018: Day 2 Wrap Up | Medal Tally

Sanjita Chanu to hog the limelight today, claiming a gold and a Games' snatch record in the 53kg category. The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 192kg (84kg+108kg) to claim the gold and broke down in tears on the podium.

Ensuring that the men also had a share in the day's exploits, Lather became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a CWG medal with his bronze in the 69kg category.

India women's hockey team, meanwhile, came back strongly and registered their first win in the league stage by thrashing Malaysia 4-1. Indian eves lost their opening game against Wales 3-2, but a win on Friday would have boosted their morale.

On the squash court, Joshna Chinnappa entered the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Australia's Tamika Saxby.

The Indian athletes would, therefore, aim to start the second day on a positive note and bag some medals for their country in Gold Coast.

Channels: The entire event will be LIVE Telecast by Sony Ten Network and live streamed at SonyLiv App.

DDSports will also telecast the Live Event.

Here's the schedule of Indian athletes, who will be in action on April 6:

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Triples Section A - Round 5

Time: 4:31 AM

Teams: India Vs South Africa

Women's Singles Section D - Round 5

Time: 4:31 AM

India Vs Nieu

Pinki Vs Pauline Blumsky

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men's Individual All-Around Final (Gold Medal Event)

Time: 4:39 AM

Yogeshwar Singh

Table Tennis:

Women's Team Quarterfinal 4

Time: 5:00 AM

India Vs Malaysia

Swimming:

Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2

Time: 6:04 AM

Sajan Prakash

Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 1

Time: 6:45 AM

Srihari Natraj

Badminton: Mixed Team Quarterfinal

Time: 6:31 AM

India vs Mauritius

Lawn Ball:

Men's Pairs Section D - Round 5

Time: 7:30 AM

India Vs Norfolk Island

Women's Fours Section B - Round 5

Time: 7:30 AM

India Vs Fiji

Table Tennis:

Men's Team Quarterfinal 1

Time: 7:30 AM

India Vs Malaysia

Squash:

Women's Singles Classic Plate Quarter Final

Time: 9:00 AM

Dipika Pallikal Karthik Vs Samantha Cornett

Cycling:

Men's Sprint Qualifying

Time: 9:02 AM

Sanuraj Sanandaraj

Sahil Kumar

Ranjit Singh

Hockey:

Men Pool B

Time: 10:00 AM

India Vs Pakistan

Cycling:

Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round - Heat 2

Time: 11:40 AM

Manjeet Singh

Artistic Gymnastics (Gold Medal Event):

Women's Individual All-Around Final

Time: 12:11 PM

Pranati Das

Basketball:

Men Preliminary Round Pool B

Time: 1:00 PM

India Vs England.

Women Preliminary Round Pool B

Time: 2:00 PM

India Vs Malaysia

Boxing:

Women's 60kg Round of 16

Time: 2:02 PM

Sarita Devi Vs Kimberly Gittens

Cycling: Gold Medal Event

Women's 25km Points Race Finals



Time: 2:46 PM

Monorama Devi Tongbram

Sonali Mayanglambam

Squash:

Women's Singles Quarter Final

Time: 3:00 PM

Joshna Chinappa Vs Joelle King

Boxing:

Men's 56kg Round of 16

Time: 3:17 PM

Hussamuddin Mohammed Vs Boe Warawara

Cycling: Gold Medal Event

Women's 500m Time Trial Final

Time: 3:29 PM

Deborah Deborah

Aleena Reji

Boxing:

Men's 69kg Round of 16

Time: 3:47 PM

Manoj Kumar Vs Kassim Mbundwike