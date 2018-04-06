Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Schedule, Timing, TV Channel Information for Day 3 (April 7)

Gold Coast, April 8: India's weightlifters shined on day two of the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2018) with Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather adding a gold and bronze to the team's tally.
Shuttlers and boxers continued to be unbeaten run on the on the second day of the 21st Commonwealth Games.
CWG 2018: Day 2 Wrap Up | Medal Tally
Sanjita Chanu to hog the limelight today, claiming a gold and a Games' snatch record in the 53kg category. The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 192kg (84kg+108kg) to claim the gold and broke down in tears on the podium.
Ensuring that the men also had a share in the day's exploits, Lather became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a CWG medal with his bronze in the 69kg category.
India women's hockey team, meanwhile, came back strongly and registered their first win in the league stage by thrashing Malaysia 4-1. Indian eves lost their opening game against Wales 3-2, but a win on Friday would have boosted their morale.
On the squash court, Joshna Chinnappa entered the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Australia's Tamika Saxby.
The Indian athletes would, therefore, aim to start the second day on a positive note and bag some medals for their country in Gold Coast.
Channels: The entire event will be LIVE Telecast by Sony Ten Network and live streamed at SonyLiv App.
DDSports will also telecast the Live Event.
Here's the schedule of Indian athletes, who will be in action on April 6:
Lawn Bowls:
Men's Triples Section A - Round 5
Time: 4:31 AM
Teams: India Vs South Africa
Women's Singles Section D - Round 5
Time: 4:31 AM
India Vs Nieu
Pinki Vs Pauline Blumsky
Artistic Gymnastics:
Men's Individual All-Around Final (Gold Medal Event)
Time: 4:39 AM
Yogeshwar Singh
Table Tennis:
Women's Team Quarterfinal 4
Time: 5:00 AM
India Vs Malaysia
Swimming:
Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2
Time: 6:04 AM
Sajan Prakash
Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 1
Time: 6:45 AM
Srihari Natraj
Badminton: Mixed Team Quarterfinal
Time: 6:31 AM
India vs Mauritius
Lawn Ball:
Men's Pairs Section D - Round 5
Time: 7:30 AM
India Vs Norfolk Island
Women's Fours Section B - Round 5
Time: 7:30 AM
India Vs Fiji
Table Tennis:
Men's Team Quarterfinal 1
Time: 7:30 AM
India Vs Malaysia
Squash:
Women's Singles Classic Plate Quarter Final
Time: 9:00 AM
Dipika Pallikal Karthik Vs Samantha Cornett
Cycling:
Men's Sprint Qualifying
Time: 9:02 AM
Sanuraj Sanandaraj
Sahil Kumar
Ranjit Singh
Hockey:
Men Pool B
Time: 10:00 AM
India Vs Pakistan
Cycling:
Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round - Heat 2
Time: 11:40 AM
Manjeet Singh
Artistic Gymnastics (Gold Medal Event):
Women's Individual All-Around Final
Time: 12:11 PM
Pranati Das
Basketball:
Men Preliminary Round Pool B
Time: 1:00 PM
India Vs England.
Women Preliminary Round Pool B
Time: 2:00 PM
India Vs Malaysia
Boxing:
Women's 60kg Round of 16
Time: 2:02 PM
Sarita Devi Vs Kimberly Gittens
Cycling: Gold Medal Event
Women's 25km Points Race Finals
Time: 2:46 PM
Monorama Devi Tongbram
Sonali Mayanglambam
Squash:
Women's Singles Quarter Final
Time: 3:00 PM
Joshna Chinappa Vs Joelle King
Boxing:
Men's 56kg Round of 16
Time: 3:17 PM
Hussamuddin Mohammed Vs Boe Warawara
Cycling: Gold Medal Event
Women's 500m Time Trial Final
Time: 3:29 PM
Deborah Deborah
Aleena Reji
Boxing:
Men's 69kg Round of 16
Time: 3:47 PM
Manoj Kumar Vs Kassim Mbundwike
