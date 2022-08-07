Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10: India Schedule, Events List on August 7, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

India had a field day in wrestling over the last two days and they would now hope that boxers, athletes, badminton and table tennis players will bring some more medals of all hues and increase the tally.

However, cricket will hold a special place as they have entered the CWG 2022 final in their maiden apperance in the global event. India had beaten England in the semis by 4 runs to advance to the title round.

India under Harmanpreet Kaur will face Australia in the final on Sunday (August 7). The task is cut out for India as the Aussies are the twin world champions in both T20Is and ODIs.

Here is then India's Day 10 schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Athletics — From 2:45 pm

Men’s Triple Jump – Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacket, Eldhose Paul

5:50 pm - Men’s 10,000 Race Walk Final – Amit Khatri and Sandeep Kumar.

4:04 pm - Women’s Javelin Throw – Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani.

5:24 pm - Women’s 4x100m Relay Final – Dutee, Hima, Srabani, Jyothi.

12:10 am (Monday) – Men’s Javelin Throw – DP Manu, Rohit Yadav.

1 am (Monday) - Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

Badminton

2 pm - Women's Singles Semifinal: PV Sindhu

3:10 pm - Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen

3:10 pm - Men's Singles Semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth

4 pm - Women’s Doubles Semifinal - Gayatri/Tressa

Men’s Doubles Semifinals - TBD

Boxing

3 PM Onwards: Women’s Minimum Weight Final – Nitu Ghanghas

3 PM Onwards: Men’s Flyweight Final – Amit Panghal

7 pm: Women's Light Flyweight Final - Nikhat Zareen

7 PM: Men’s Super Weight (92 kg) Final: Sagar

Cricket

9.30 PM IST: India vs Australia, Final

Table tennis

3.30 PM Onwards: Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula

6:15 pm - Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Sharath /Sathiyan

Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

12:15am (August 8, Monday) - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Sharath / Sreeja