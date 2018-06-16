Complete list of 2018 UFC Hall of Fame inductees

Las Vegas, June 16: UFC have announced the list for 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony which will take place on Thursday, July 5, at The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
The tickets for the ceremony went on sale on Friday (June 15) priced at $20.00 (does not include fees), with all proceeds benefitting Three Square Foodbank, southern Nevada's largest hunger-relief organization.
The UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony stands as one of the marquee events during the 7th annual UFC International Fight Week, which takes place from Tuesday, July 3 through Sunday, July 8.
#BeThere as legends make history.#UFCHoF tickets are on-sale NOW ➡️ https://t.co/MXTocBZjOC pic.twitter.com/Dc4IqlerAK— UFC (@ufc) June 15, 2018
The 2018 UFC Hall of Fame class of 2018 includes:
Ronda Rousey(Modern) - Former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion and the first and only women's champion to successfully defended her title six times.
Bruce Connal(Contributor) - Pioneering television producer who led the production of more than 300 televised events during his 19-year tenure with UFC.
Art Davie(Contributor) - The promotion creator and co-founder who partnered with legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu master Rorian Gracie on a project that would eventually be rebranded to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Matt Serra (Pioneer) - Former welterweight champion and winner of Season four of The Ultimate Fighter.
Dan Henderson vs. Mauricio "Shogun" Rua(Fight) - Classic 2011 fight between former light heavyweight champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and UFC 17 middleweight tournament champion and former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Dan Henderson.
Source: UFC Press Release
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.