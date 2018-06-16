Complete list of 2018 UFC Hall of Fame inductees

The tickets for the ceremony went on sale on Friday (June 15) priced at $20.00 (does not include fees), with all proceeds benefitting Three Square Foodbank, southern Nevada's largest hunger-relief organization.

The UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony stands as one of the marquee events during the 7th annual UFC International Fight Week, which takes place from Tuesday, July 3 through Sunday, July 8.

The 2018 UFC Hall of Fame class of 2018 includes:

Ronda Rousey(Modern) - Former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion and the first and only women's champion to successfully defended her title six times.

Bruce Connal(Contributor) - Pioneering television producer who led the production of more than 300 televised events during his 19-year tenure with UFC.

Art Davie(Contributor) - The promotion creator and co-founder who partnered with legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu master Rorian Gracie on a project that would eventually be rebranded to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Matt Serra (Pioneer) - Former welterweight champion and winner of Season four of The Ultimate Fighter.

Dan Henderson vs. Mauricio "Shogun" Rua(Fight) - Classic 2011 fight between former light heavyweight champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and UFC 17 middleweight tournament champion and former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Dan Henderson.

