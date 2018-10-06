English

UFC: McGregor and Nurmagomedov make weight in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Oct 6: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov both made weight on the eve of their UFC 229 showdown in Las Vegas.

Lightweight champion Nurmagomedov tipped the scales right on the 155-pound limit, with McGregor later weighing in at 154.5lbs.

McGregor will return to the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday following an absence of almost two years, during which time he fought boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Nurmagomedov has had issues making the weight in the past, but there was no late twist on Friday ahead of their eagerly awaited battle.

The Russian stormed out of a press conference on Thursday when a late-running McGregor kept him waiting, the Irishman claiming the traffic was heavy due to the number of fans flocking in to see him.

"I don't need to wait for nobody," Nurmagomedov said.

"I don't think about him - I have a schedule. I have to make weight; I have to think about myself, why do I have to think about him?

"Thursday is my weight-cut day, that's why I don't want to wait 30 minutes. After the press conference I want to go home and focus on my weight."

