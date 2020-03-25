English
Coronavirus: 76ers & Devils axe plan to reduce employee salaries

By Paul Digiacomo
Wells Fargo Center

New York, March 25: One day after saying employees would have their salaries temporarily cut and move to a four-day work week due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils reversed that decision.

They had asked salaried employees to take a temporary 20 per cent pay cut while preserving their full benefits in an attempt to keep their 1,500 hourly workers paid throughout the regular season.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Josh Harris, founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment – the company that owns and operates the 76ers and Devils – said: "After listening to our staff and players, it's clear that was the wrong decision.

"We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries.

"This is an extraordinary time in our world - unlike any most of us have ever lived through before - and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment. To our staff and fans, I apologise for getting this wrong."

Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
