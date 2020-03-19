Coronavirus: IPL: Government will come up with new guidelines and advisory after April 15: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Athletes returning from high-risk COVID-19 affected nations will be quarantined: Kiren Rijiju

The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29. But due to the pandemic which has gripped the nation, the extravagant T20 league has been postponed.

The new scheduled start date given by the BCCI was April 15. But it is highly doubtful whether the league will be able to start then, and discussions are on to shift the league to a later part of the year.

As there are several theories popping up, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, sidestepped the question about the league.

On Thursday, when asked about the fate of the league, Rijiju said, "Government will come up with new guidelines and advisory after April 15. BCCI is a body which handles cricket, which is not an Olympic sport. Here it is not a question of Olympic sports, it is about the well being of every citizen. Thousands of people come to watch," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)