Coronavirus: NBA releases scrimmage schedule before season restart

Basketball came to a halt in the United States and Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, but the 2019-20 NBA campaign is set to resume on July 30.

Orlando's Disney World complex will host 22 teams, with the Los Angeles Lakers headlining the league's comeback against rivals the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30 after the New Orleans Pelicans face the Utah Jazz on the same day.

Prior to the NBA returning, all 22 teams in Orlando will play three inter-squad scrimmages between July 22 and July 28.

The NBA Season Restart Scrimmage Schedule!



From July 22-28, participating teams will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages in final preparation for the resumption of the season on July 30. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/c27jDrsTQw — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2020

Kawhi Leonard's Clippers will play the Orlando Magic on July 22, with the Washington Wizards-Denver Nuggets, Pelicans-Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings-Miami Heat scrimmages also taking place that day.

The Milwaukee Bucks led the NBA with a 53-12 record prior to the coronavirus crisis, ahead of the Lakers (49-14), defending champions the Toronto Raptors (46-18) and Clippers.

Scrimmage schedule:

Wednesday, July 22

Orlando Magic v Los Angeles Clippers

Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat

Thursday, July 23

San Antonio Spurs v Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers v Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz

Friday, July 24

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets v Toronto Raptors

Saturday, July 25

Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

Miami Heat v Utah Jazz

Brooklyn Nets v San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards

Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans

Sunday, July 26

Philadelphia 76ers v Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers v Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers v Toronto Raptors

Houston Rockets v Memphis Grizzlies

Monday, July 27

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic v Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans v Milwaukee Bucks

Tuesdays, July 28

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs v Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers

Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers