Coronavirus: Russian relegation battle, Mahmudullah in DPL - March 16's sporting picks

With the world attempting to stop the spread of a virus that has claimed over 6,000 lives, leagues and events have been suspended in many countries.

Some competitions are still ongoing, though, and we have picked out five match-ups from Monday's slate.

Tambov v Krylya Sovetov - Russian Premier League

The title race is all but over in Russia as Zenit streak clear, but there is plenty still to play for at the foot of the table. With two relegation places and two more for a relegation play-off in the 16-team division, the bottom seven teams are separated by just five points.

Tambov - promoted last season - are 15th but only trail Monday's 14th-placed opponents Krylya Sovetov on their head-to-head record. This clash could be huge in the race to avoid the drop.

Southern Steel v Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic - ANZ Premiership

The 2020 netball season began in New Zealand at the weekend, with defending champions the Central Pulse quickly impressing again in victory over the Mainland Tactix.

On Monday, it is the turn of 2017 and 2018 winners the Southern Steel to lay down a marker. They will hope to adapt quickly to life after departed Silver Ferns star Te Paea Selby-Rickit against the potentially dangerous Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.

Antalyaspor v Sivasspor - Turkish Super Lig

There is an intriguing title tussle in Turkey as the teams head for the home straight. And the group at the summit only became more bunched up on Sunday when top two Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir played out a 1-1 draw.

That result means fourth-placed Sivasspor could now move within a point of the pair with victory at Antalyaspor. The hosts are unbeaten in seven in the league after a poor run, though, and should provide the title hopefuls with a stern test.

Prime Bank v Gazi Group Cricketers - Dhaka Premier League

Another competition to get under way in recent days was cricket's Dhaka Premier League, and two-time defending champions Abahani Limited soared straight to the top of the standings.

Opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 before start of the match between Abahani Limited and Partex Sporting Club today (March 15) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/rDejRNaZ8a — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2020

Two former winners will face off in their first match on Monday. Gazi Group Cricketers have recruited Bangladesh star Mahmudullah, too, and will hope for a serious challenge in 2020.

Lanus v Argentinos Juniors - Copa Superliga

The Copa Superliga endured a tough start to just its second season over the weekend as giants River Plate refused to open their stadium and prompted the postponement of a meeting with Atletico Tucuman.

But there is an intriguing clash on the cards on Monday, as Argentinos Juniors visit out-of-form Lanus. The hosts have slipped three points below their opponents in the league amid a five-match winless run but will be looking for the cup to provide some respite.