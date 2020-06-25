English
Coronavirus: Kings' Jabari Parker tests positive for COVID-19

By Jon Palmieri
Jabari Parker
The Sacramento Kings' Jabari Parker has contracted COVID-19.

LA, June 25: Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Parker has appeared in only one game for the Kings due to a right shoulder injury and an illness after he was traded to Sacramento by Atlanta in February.

He is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 33 games this season.

"Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and I immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain," Parker said in a statement.

"I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my team-mates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season."

The Kings are among the 22 teams to resume play beginning on July 30 at the Disney complex in Orlando, Florida.

Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
