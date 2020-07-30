English
Coronavirus: U.S. Open to be played with no fans in attendance

By Dejan Kalinic
U.S.Open

New York, July 30: The 2020 U.S. Open will be played with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced the move on Wednesday (July 29), with the PGA Tour season having restarted last month.

The USA has seen more than 4.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll exceeding 153,000.

"Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved," USGA chief executive Mike Davis said.

"We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship.

"We look forward to welcoming them again to future U.S. Opens."

The U.S. Open is due to be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York starting on September 17.

Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
