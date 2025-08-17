Courtney Williams Driven By Competitive Spirit To Defeat New York Liberty After WNBA Finals Loss

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

The Minnesota Lynx have consistently shown resilience against the New York Liberty, especially after their loss in the WNBA Finals last year. Their recent victory, an 86-80 comeback win, marked their third consecutive triumph over New York this season. Courtney Williams played a pivotal role, scoring a season-high 26 points. Alanna Smith also contributed significantly with 10 of her 14 points coming in the crucial fourth quarter.

Williams expressed her ongoing motivation to defeat New York, regardless of their past successes. "The fire is there—they beat us last year," she stated after the game. Her competitive spirit was evident as she added, "I don't need more ammunition. I don't like them...when it comes to basketball, no, it's nothing." Her words reflect a fierce desire to see New York lose.

Kayla McBride and Jessica Shephard were instrumental in the Lynx's success, each scoring 17 points. Shephard also achieved a double-double with 10 rebounds. This victory extended Minnesota's winning streak to six games and maintained their position at the top of the WNBA standings with their 28th win of the season. Meanwhile, New York slipped behind Atlanta Dream for second place.

Despite some trash talk from Williams during the game that caught fans' attention, head coach Cheryl Reeve viewed it positively. "It's my understanding that Courtney may have poked the bear a little bit on the other side with some words on a stream that they do," Reeve explained. She believed this exchange motivated Williams to elevate her performance further.

Williams' determination stems from last year's Finals defeat by New York. Her competitive nature drives her to want them to lose every game they play now. "They beat us," she said passionately, emphasizing that it's not personal but purely competitive.

The Lynx's ability to perform without their leading scorer Napheesa Collier has been noteworthy. Their recent victories demonstrate depth and adaptability within the team. As they continue this season strong, maintaining focus and drive will be crucial for sustaining their top position.