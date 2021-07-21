COVID hits Tokyo 2020: Chilean Taekwondo player, Dutch skateboarder out of Olympics after testing positive

Aguirre tested positive in an on-arrival test at the airport here, while Jacobs' result was revealed at the Games village, making her the sixth resident of the facility to be detected with the infection.

"Fernanda Aguirre has tested positive for Covid-19 in the tests carried out on her arrival in Japan," Chile's National Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Jacobs posted a message on her Instagram page to announce that her Olympic campaign was now over.

"I am heartbroken. Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, which means my Olympic journey ends here...have done everything in my power to prevent this scenario and took all the precautions," she posted.

Aguirre travelled to Tokyo from Uzbekistan with negative COVID report but tested positive in both the antigen and PCR tests conducted at the airport here, following which she was quarantined at a designated facility.

"The athlete is asymptomatic and in good health, but unfortunately she will not be able to compete in this event because the Japanese health authorities impose a quarantine of at least 10 days," the Chile NOC stated.

The Taekwondo event gets underway on Saturday (July 24).

Her coach Jose Zapata has also been quarantined despite negative tests as he was deemed a close contact.

Aguirre was one of the eight COVID-19 cases among Games-related personnel revealed by the organising committee on Wednesday (July 21).

Before Aguirre and Jacobs, five athletes, three of them residing at the Games village, were found to be infected by the virus but none of them on arrival at the airport.

The total number of Games-related COVID-cases have risen to 75 with the addition of eight cases on Wednesday.

The COVID-hit Olympics will open on Friday and will go on till August 8 without any spectators.