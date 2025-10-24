Curry Praises Gordon's Ridiculous 50-Point Game Despite Nuggets Loss To Warriors

Sports Bulletin For October 24: Mohsin Naqvi Getting Hailed For Stealing Asia Cup To PAK Pull Out Of Junior World Cup In India

Stephen Curry commended Aaron Gordon for his outstanding 50-point game against the Golden State Warriors. Despite the loss, Gordon made history with ten three-pointers and became the first Denver player to score over 50 points in a season opener.

Aaron Gordon's remarkable 50-point performance against the Golden State Warriors was labelled as "ridiculous" by Stephen Curry. Gordon achieved a personal milestone by hitting 10 three-pointers out of 11 attempts, including eight consecutive shots. Despite his efforts, the Denver Nuggets lost 137-131 in overtime. Gordon became only the 17th player to make 10 three-pointers in a losing game.

Gordon's achievement was historic as he became the sixth player to score 50 or more points in a season opener and the first Denver player to do so. Meanwhile, Curry led the Warriors with an impressive display, scoring 42 points along with seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals. This victory marked Golden State's second win of the 2025 season.

The Warriors had not won consecutive regular-season games against the Nuggets since April 2021. Curry praised Gordon's summer preparation, saying, "Ridiculous... Whatever he did this summer, it worked." The Warriors struggled to contain Gordon initially but eventually overcame his efforts thanks to Curry's performance.

Curry scored just seven points in the first half but exploded for 35 points over the final 29 minutes. His performance brought him closer to surpassing Michael Jordan's record of most 40-point games after turning 30. Jordan holds this record with 44 such games, while Curry now has achieved it in 42 games.

Nuggets coach David Adelman acknowledged Curry's unique ability, stating, "The shot he made to tie it toward the end [of regulation], it's a shot that only he can make." Draymond Green added that Curry thrives on big moments and loves putting on a show when there's an opportunity.

A pivotal moment occurred late in the fourth quarter when Warriors coach Steve Kerr decided to adjust his lineup for a more robust defensive presence. Kerr deployed Curry alongside Green, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and Al Horford to secure the win. Kerr explained that they needed their best defensive lineup on the floor due to struggles throughout the game.

The strategic move paid off as this group managed to close out against one of the league's top teams. Kerr expressed satisfaction with watching an untested lineup succeed under pressure.