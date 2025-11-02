English Edition
Curry Urges Golden State Warriors To Exhibit Professionalism Following Second Straight Loss

After a second consecutive loss, Stephen Curry stresses the importance of professionalism and mental readiness for the Golden State Warriors. He highlights the need for execution and adjustments as they prepare for their next game against the Phoenix Suns.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Stephen Curry urged his Golden State Warriors teammates to maintain professionalism following their second consecutive loss. After a 120-110 defeat by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors fell 114-109 to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Despite Curry's team-leading 24 points, Indiana's Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Quenton Jackson contributed significantly to their victory.

The Warriors had an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on. The Pacers managed a comeback despite missing key players like Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin. This loss adds pressure as they prepare to face the Phoenix Suns next Tuesday.

Curry Calls for Professionalism from Warriors

Curry emphasised that the team must eliminate excuses and focus on returning to winning form. He stated, "Just be professional. Understand what you need to do to get your body and your mind ready to bring your best self."

Curry highlighted the importance of veteran leadership in guiding the team through tough times. He said veterans must demonstrate execution even if they're not at their physical peak. "You're able to control a game on both ends with your brain," Curry noted.

He stressed the need for adaptability, urging his teammates to study game footage and understand evolving league dynamics. "Answer the call, watch the film, understand how the league is going with different lineups out there," Curry advised.

The Warriors aim to bounce back against Phoenix by making necessary adjustments and playing smarter basketball. Their focus remains on improving performance through strategic changes and mental readiness.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 19:51 [IST]
