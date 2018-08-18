English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Curry wants to finish his career with Warriors

Posted By: OPTA
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry has no plans to leave Warriors

New York, August18: Stephen Curry wants to end his career at the Golden State Warriors.

The 30-year-old superstar point guard has spent his entire career with the Warriors, winning three NBA championships.

Golden State selected Curry with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and the two-time MVP is not planning on leaving.

Asked on the Bill Simmons Podcast if he hopes to retire with the team, Curry said: "For sure I do. This is home. This is where I want to be, for obvious reasons."

Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, was also asked if he ever thought about playing for his hometown Hornets.

"I love the Bay Area, man," he said. "The only reason I go home now is if my sister's getting married or to go play the Hornets for that one game, so I haven't really been back much. I haven't put my mind there."

Curry, a five-time All-Star, averaged 26.4 points and 6.1 assists in 51 games for the Warriors in 2017-18. He signed a five-year, $201 million contract extension with Golden State in July 2017.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BET 0 - 3 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 3:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue