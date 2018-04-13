CWG 2018: Five Indian boxers progress to final

It all started with the vastly talented boxer Amit Phangal who stormed into the title round of 49kg defeating Uganda's Juma Miiro.

"It was very comfortable for me. I used my left a lot as it is my strongest punch," said Phangal after his bout.

Manish Kaushik, competing in the 60kg category, edged past Northern Ireland's James McGivern in a closely-contested bout to emerge 4-1 winner.

Yahooooo!!!! Satish Kumar becomes the 5⃣th Indian 🇮🇳boxer to scale to the finals of #GC2018.Incredible guys💪💪💪👊 pic.twitter.com/VgRJ8fAVcC — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 13, 2018

The 22-year-old, who claimed a gold medal at the Asian Games test event, was at the receiving end of some clean hitting by McGivern but pulled off just enough to get the judges' nod.

"I will be fighting the Aussie (Harry Garside in the final). Coach has told me focus on my opponent's mistakes and deliver," said Manish after the bout.

McGivern, meanwhile, seemed livid with the decision.

Vikas Krishan advances into men's 75kg final beating Steven Donnelly of Northern Ireland 5-0.

All the best for the final Vikas! #GC2018 #GC2018boxing #CommonwealthGames2018 #IndiaAtCWG #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/L5G0cKWyx9 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) April 13, 2018

"The bronze medal can stay in Australia, I don't do bronze medals," McGivern said after leaving the ring.

In the flyweight 52kg category, Gaurav Solanki got the better of Sri Lanka's M Ishan Bandara, overcoming a sluggish start, which included being at the receiving end of two eight counts in the first round itself.

"Sometimes in boxing these things happen, but by the second round I felt much more in control," he said.

"I have a good team behind me and now I'm preparing to take the gold," said Solanki, the Games debutant, who will square off with Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine in the summit clash.

Vikas Krishan, competing in the men's 75kg section, overcame a slack first round before beating Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly to enter the title round.

In the last bout of the day, Satish Kumar (+91kg) breezed past Seychelles' Keddy Agnes to round off a good at office for the Indian pugilists.

However, there were some disappointment too as Manoj Kumar (69kg) lost to Pat McCormack of England, Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg) lost to Peter McGrail of England and Naman Tanwar (91kg) went down to James Whateley of Australia in the semifinals. All of them brought back bronze medals.