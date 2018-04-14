CWG 2018: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sumit win gold

Vinesh outdid Canada's Jessica MacDonald with a 13-3 scoreline to defend her title that she won in Glasgow 2014, while Sumit got a walkover to gold after his opponent did not turn out owing to an injury.

But Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik settled for a bronze, which also signalled India's 50th medal of the tournament.

Signing off India's wrestling campaign from the CWG was Sakshi's brother-in-law, Somveer, who defeated Canada's Alexander Moore 7-3 to win bronze in men's 86kg freestyle.

Vinesh saw off Miesinnei Genesis of Nigeria and Rupinder Kaur to all but ensure a place in the gold medal match.

In the final, Vinesh surged to an 8-0 lead with two four-pointer against MacDonald, but the New Zealander was somehow able to avoid a 10-point deficit.

She tackled Vinesh to get two points but that was the last ditch effort MacDonald could put together. Vinesh got a three pointer and that could have signalled a win but MacDonald challenged the decision that eventually went her way.

Minutes after the break, Vinesh was announced winner, and brought India their 23rd gold medal.

The gold medal is nothing short of redemption for Vinesh, whose Rio Olympic campaign was cut short after she injured her right leg during the quarterfinal bout against Susan Yanan.

A little over a year later, Vinesh made a triumphant return and won a silver medal (55kg) at the Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi and later in 2017 claimed gold at the National Wrestling Championships.

Like Vinesh, Sumit too remained unbeaten enroute to his gold medal match. He won three straight group matches in his Freestyle 125 kg Nordic category to be in pole position for gold, which was confirmed after he registered a walkover win.

Earlier, Sumit was involved in some thrilling matches, but nothing more than the one had had against Canada's Korey Jarvis.

The Canadian was leading by a point with seconds to go before Sumit managed to score a take-down. But the effort was challenged by Jarvis, who claimed that he was bitten by the Indian. However, the verdict went against him and Sumit made it two out of two.