CWG 2022: Men’s Table Tennis team defeat Singapore to clinch India’s fifth gold medal in Birmingham

The men’s team had their task cut out against a dominant Singapore tie. But the Indian paddlers put up a dominant show as they wrapped up a 3-1 win over Singapore to clinch their second consecutive gold medal. This took India’s tally to 11 medals. This was their third gold at the Commonwealth Games.

First up was the doubles match with G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai got the match off to a strong start, winning the first game 13-11 against Singapore’s Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Keon Pang.

After pocketing the opening game, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the second game 11-7 over Singapore’s Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Keon Pang. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai then wrapped up the win taking the third game 11-5. The defending champions got their final off to a promising start with a comfortable 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 win over Singapore’s Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Keon Pang. India led the final 1-0 against Singapore.

Next up was the singles, with Achanta Sharath Kamal taking on Zhe Yu Clarence Chew. After losing the first game 7-11 to Zhe Yu, Sharath Kamal fought hard to take the second game 14-12. The Indian paddler was completely outplayed in the third game as Zhe Yu Clarence Chew bounced back with an 11-3 win. India’s top paddler, Kamal lost the tie as Singapore levelled the final 1-1. Clarence Chew downed Kamal 11-7, 12-14, 11-3, 10-9 to level the final 1-1.

In the second single’s encounter, G Sathiyan faced Yew En Keon Pang. In a game of two halves, the Indian paddler brought his experience to the forefront, pulling off a stellar comeback, to take the opening game 12-10. Pang bounced back to pocket the second game 11-7, before Sathiyan kept Pang at bay to clinch the third 11-7.

Sathiyan clinched the fourth game 11-4 to wrap up the match and hand India a 2-1 lead over Singapore. Sathiyan notched up a 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 win over Yew En Keon Pang.

Heading into the third singles tie, India held a 2-1 lead over Singapore, and a win would see them defend the title. Harmeet Desai put up a dominant show over Singapore’s Zhe Yu Clarence Chew to wrap up India’s win. Desai notched up a comfortable 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 win over the Singapore paddler to add another gold medal to India’s tally.

Following India’s gold medal in TT, the country now has 11 medals in total – including five gold medals and three silver and three bronze medals.