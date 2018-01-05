Cyborg Vs Nunes at UFC 221? - Dana White reveals, Cyborg dismisses

Bengaluru, January 5: The UFC president Dana White targets women's champion versus champion bout for UFC 221, he wants featherweight champ Cris Cyborg in a showdown against bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg, who recently defeated Holly Holm to retain her belt at UFC 219 was tipped to face Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson. But it now appears that a dream clash between Cyborg and Nunes could be on the cards.

Fill in the blank:



In 2018, the woman I want to see @CrisCyborg defend her belt against the most is ______. pic.twitter.com/1MvVoFJcWG — UFC (@ufc) January 4, 2018

Both Nunes and Cyborg have made a name for themselves with spectacular knockouts and White is exploring the possibility of the bout - potentially at February's UFC 221 in Perth, Australia.

"Amanda Nunes wants to fight Cyborg," White told Yahoo Sports.

"That is the fight to make, and that is the fight I will make. That's the fight.

"Amanda Nunes is a big, strong, powerful puncher. I think she matches up very well with Cyborg too, and I think that's a fun fight. And that's the fight to make.

"Cyborg wants to fight. So we'll get her a fight as soon as we can get it done, as soon as Amanda can prepare and get ready for this fight we're ready to roll."

With things still unofficial, Cyborg posted via Twitter that her next fight will not be against Nunes and explained why as well.