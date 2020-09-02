Cycling Federation of India partners with Contarctica to host the first ever Cycling Summit

The summit will be hosted in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and is expected to be a unique confluence of cycling enthusiasts, renowned athletes and businesses from all over the country.

The Cycling Summit 2021 is an avant-garde event that will open with a cycle ride from the heart of the city to the event venue followed by a series of specially curated workshops, masterclasses and open interactions with eminent athletes.

It will also feature the cycle tech-show, city tours, demos and product launches. This one-day summit is especially designed to promote the culture of cycling and exchange knowledge with budding and professional cyclists.

On the occasion of MoU signing, Mr. Onkar Singh, Charman, CFI & Secretary General, Asian Cycling Confederation said, "The outbreak of COVID-19 may have jolted the world, but it has also made people understand the importance of fitness. While many reports indicate a steep rise in the sales of fitness equipment, the biggest beneficiary has been the cycling industry.

"We have witnessed an unprecedent growth in cycle sales amongst first time riders. We wish to encourage this trend and cultivate the love for cycling in people from all age groups. The Cycling Summit is a step in that direction and I am extremely thrilled to introduce it to cyclists from every nook and corner of the country."

Mr. Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, CFI said that "It will be a milestone in the history of Indian Cycling and the Cycling Summit is our endeavour to promote cycling at the grass root level and we are excited to bring various aspects related to cycling so close to the end user."

The summit aims to offer a platform to all sections of the cycling community to get a deeper understanding of the technical know-how related to cycling, as a hobby and as a professional sport.

Mr. Awnesh Gulati, Director, Contarctica said, "We started out as a bunch of pandemic born cyclists who would often talk about the deficit of a robust cycling community and infrastructure in India. What began as a tea-break conversation became our unified mission - to make India a cycling nation.

"This MoU signing with CFI is our first bold step towards building a stronger, healthier cycling ecosystem in the country. We are committed to delivering an experience that will always remain close to the hearts of our partners, sponsors, speakers and attendees alike."

The Cycling Summit 2021 will consist of cyclists, athletes, fitness and sports enthusiasts, cycling coaches, health and nutrition experts and influencers. There will also be indigenous and global brands that cater to the needs of health, fitness and cycling enthusiasts.

The Cycling Summit 2021 will offer a unique platform for thought leadership and a great launchpad for new and growing brands. The summit is estimated to attract around 25,000 people in each city.