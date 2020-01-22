English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mavericks fear the worst over Powell injury

By Peter Thompson
Dwight Powell
The Dallas Mavericks fear the worst after Dwight Powell went down in agony in the first quarter of a loss at American Airlines Center.

LA, January 22: Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle fears Dwight Powell may have suffered a "severe" Achilles injury in a 110-107 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Powell went down in agony late in the first quarter at American Airlines Center and had to be helped back to the locker room.

The center will undergo an MRI scan on Wednesday and the Mavericks are fearing the worst, having only just welcomed Kristaps Porzingis back from a knee injury.

Kawhi and Clippers overcome Doncic's Mavs in Dallas

"It's a sombre night with Dwight's situation," Carlisle said. "He's going to have an MRI.

"Right Achilles injury feared to be severe, but we won't know for sure until the diagnostic tests are done. It's a real tough one."

Carlisle added: "He's one of the soldiers of the franchise really. But he's an upbeat guy. And if the news ends up being the worst news, we've seen how [J.J.] Barea recovered [from a right Achilles tear suffered last January].

"So, Dwight will get back there. But we don't know yet."

The Mavericks (27-16) are fifth in the Western Conference after a four-match winning run was ended by the Clippers (31-13).

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue