We look forward to retiring the famous number 23 – Gilbert praises LeBron

New York, July 2: Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert paid tribute to LeBron James and hopes the NBA team can one day retire the great's number 23 jersey.

James, 33, has agreed to a four-year, $154million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cavs after four seasons in his second stint.

The NBA great led the Cavaliers to their first championship with their success in 2016.

Gilbert praised James and said he was grateful for what the superstar did for the Cavs.

"LeBron is a family man, first. We wish his kids, his wife Savannah, his mother Gloria, and LeBron himself nothing but the best in the years and decades ahead," he said.

"LeBron's connection to Akron, Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio will most certainly endure as his commitment to the region and his support of many important causes has been impactful to so many kids and families.

"LeBron, you came home and delivered the ultimate goal. Nothing but appreciation and gratitude for everything you put into every moment you spent in a Cavaliers uniform.

"We look forward to the retirement of the famous #23 Cavs jersey one day down the line..."

