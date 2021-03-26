Van Tonder survives play-off for first victory after Harding cools in Kenya

Harding had won the Magical Kenya Open at the same course on Sunday (March 21) and was in pole position to claim back-to-back titles in quick succession heading into Friday's play.

The South African held a three-stroke lead over a clutch of players including compatriot Van Tonder and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond.

But as most of the field shot low in the final round, Harding was way off the pace.

The 35-year-old, who had claimed to have "a good game plan around here", carded three birdies and three bogeys to approach the 18th at even par.

A double-bogey then capped a miserable day and knocked Harding out of the top 10, two over for the day and 15 under for the tournament in 13th.

A champion with a birdie on the third play-off hole 💪#SavannahClassic https://t.co/lcL0KObWQA pic.twitter.com/S0euXDKOEv — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 26, 2021

Janewattananond appeared set to be the man to capitalise as he claimed a narrow lead with a run of six birdies in seven holes from the seventh.

But a bogey at the 16th, where he had scored an incredible birdie putt 24 hours earlier, knocked him back down to a seven-under 64, which Van Tonder matched.

Janewattananond had missed a 17-foot chance at the last, but the drama was only just getting started as the pair could not be separated through the first two play-off holes.

Van Tonder could not convert putts on either occasion but escape thos miscues unpunished, a brilliant approach shot teeing up a simple finish for his first European Tour title.