English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Davis stops Nunez in second round to retain WBA title

By Opta
Gervonta Davis

Maryland, July 28: Gervonta Davis delivered in his hometown, retaining his WBA super-featherweight title with a second-round TKO of Ricardo Nunez on Saturday (July 27).

The American landed a huge combination in the second round at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, to successfully defend his title for the second time.

Davis (22-0) caught Nunez with a big left to begin the decisive combination, following it up with another left and a right hook.

Nunez (21-3) ended up against the ropes as Davis' flurry continued, leading to the fight being stopped.

"It's amazing to fight in front of my fans, my family and friends and things like that. It means a lot," Davis told Showtime.

"It's not just a win for me, but a win for Baltimore."

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing wba
Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue