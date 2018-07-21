Raptors GM apologises to DeRozan after Spurs trade

DeRozan was dealt to the Spurs along with Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 NBA first-round draft pick as the Raptors received two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

Four-time All-Star DeRozan was less than impressed with the trade, posting to Instagram: "Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quickly for a little bit of nothing."

DeRozan had spent his entire nine-year career with the Raptors, where he had three years and $83million remaining on his Toronto deal.

Reports indicated earlier this offseason that Ujiri had discussions with DeRozan and essentially told him he would not be traded. On Friday, however, the Raptors GM admitted there must have been a "miscommunication".

"I had a conversation with DeMar at summer league and I really want to leave it at that," Ujiri said during Friday's news conference to discuss this week's trade.

"We spoke ... I think maybe my mistake was talking about what we expected going forward from him. So, not necessarily talking about a trade but what I expect from him going forward, and I think that's where the gap was.

"In my job, I always have to assume we're going forward with the team that I have. If there was a miscommunication there, I do apologise to DeMar and his family and his representation. It's not what I meant."

Ujiri added he had to jump at the opportunity to add a player like Kawhi Leonard, who he said wants to play in Toronto, despite conflicting reports.

"I've had conversations with Kawhi, with his agent, with his uncle and everything has gone well," Ujiri said.

"I look forward to meeting with them face to face, and that's our responsibility ... to figure it out and to make them as comfortable as possible. ... I'm confident. I think we have a good game plan and we'll see how that goes."