DeRozan explodes for 52 points in OT win against Bucks

Toronto, January 2: The Toronto Raptors trumped the Milwaukee Bucks 131-127 in overtime thanks to NBA All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan exploded for a franchise-high 52 points on Monday, shooting 17 of 29 from the floor, five of nine from three-point range and he drained all 13 of his free-throw attempts.

He scored 45 points against the Philadelphia 76ers in December, but he has been a bit inconsistent this season.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry added 26 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe led the Bucks with 29 points. He also had seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, proving to be a valued asset since moving to Milwaukee from Phoenix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points with nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Raptors (25-10) have quietly risen to second in the Eastern Conference. With wins in eight of their last 10 games, Toronto once again appear to be serious playoff contenders.

NO LILLARD? NO WORRIES FOR BLAZERS

With Damian Lillard out of the line-up, Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum scored a game-high 32 points with eight assists and six rebounds to lead his team past the Chicago Bulls 124-120 after overtime. McCollum shot just 11 for 30 from the field, but he made five of 11 from beyond the arc.

LAKERS FEEL KUZMA ABSENCE

Losing Kyle Kuzma to a thigh injury led to a 114-96 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles shot just 30.8 per cent from three-point range, and Jordan Clarkston led the team with 20 points off the bench. Now 11-25, the Lakers look destined for another early draft pick.

BUTLER HAS TIMBERWOLVES ROARING

Jimmy Butler starred for the triumphant Timberwolves.

Jimmy Butler scores 28 points to lead @timberwolves at home! pic.twitter.com/SlZtkiuauK — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2018

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Raptors 131-127 (OT); Milwaukee Bucks Brooklyn Nets 98-95 Orlando Magic; Portland Trail Blazers 124-120 (OT) Chicago Bulls; Minnesota Timberwolves 114-96 Los Angeles Lakers

TRAIL BLAZERS AT CAVALIERS

Lillard is expected back for Portland after missing five straight games with a hamstring injury. The Cleveland Cavaliers also get their point guard back, as Isaiah Thomas is expected to make his season debut after missing over two months with a hip injury. The Cavs are trying to bounce back from three consecutive losses.

