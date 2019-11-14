English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Doc Rivers ejected to joy of son Austin as Rockets guard trolls Clippers coach

By Sacha Pisani
Doc Rivers (left) and Austin Rivers

Los Angeles, November 14: Austin Rivers does not expect to go out for dinner with Doc Rivers anytime soon after calling for his father and Los Angeles Clippers head coach to be ejected in the Houston Rockets' win.

Doc Rivers was ejected for arguing with official Tony Brothers late in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 102-93 loss to the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday (November 13).

The officials had some help from Rockets guard Austin Rivers, who laughed and signalled for Doc Rivers to be given a technical foul.

Austin Rivers continued to troll Doc as he left the court for the locker room before later tweeting: "Welp… thanksgiving is going to be weird…."

Speaking to reporters post-game, Austin Rivers – who played under Doc during his time with the Clippers before joining the Washington Wizards and eventually the Rockets in 2018 – was asked if he enjoyed the technical fouls on his father.

"I did," Austin Rivers said. "I knew it was coming. I could see it. I've seen that look before, many times.

"Once he starts blinking his eyes fast and he starts , that's when I know he is about to level up. So I just started telling Tony to get him. They got him. He's out of here."

"I was just trying to help out the situation," Austin Rivers added. "Listen guys, I don't ever like to escalate anything. Y'all don't know me for that. I've always been a peacemaker. That's just 100 per cent Doc's gotta keep his cool."

"I doubt we'll go to dinner or anything like that," he continued. "He actually is sensitive about stuff like that, so we'll see what happens. I love him. It was a really good moment, though. I enjoyed it a lot. I'm not going to lie to you, I really did enjoy that. It was fun."

Doc Rivers said he was aware Austin called for him to receive a technical, adding: "He should".

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 34/3 (20.2) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue