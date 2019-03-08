English

Cerrone calls out UFC star McGregor for stalled bout

By Opta
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

New York, March 8: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is not happy with Conor McGregor about the delay over a potential UFC showdown.

Cerrone and UFC have been in talks about him fighting superstar McGregor in a non-title bout.

However, McGregor's desire to be the main headliner has stalled negotiations.

UFC tossed around April 13 and July 6 as potential dates, but would have the pair's clash be a co-main event, something McGregor refuses, according to Cerrone.

"Conor won't fight unless it's a main event," Cerrone said, via ESPN. "I don't know if it's an ego thing or a status thing for him. I don't give a s***.

I'll fight anyone, anywhere, and I stand by that all the time. I guess he's a prima donna and only takes main event spots. I don't know."

Cerrone (35-11) said he plans to fight by July 6, whether that be against McGregor (21-4) or someone else.

UFC president Dana White said Cerrone fighting lightweight Al Iaquinta is an option, and Cerrone has even said that he does not care who he fights — the 35-year-old would even take on heavyweight Brock Lesnar.

Cerrone – frustrated with McGregor – added: "We were all waiting on Conor for April, and he said he wasn't ready.

"I don't know how in one breath you can say, 'I'll fight anyone, anytime, anywhere,' and the next one say, 'I'm not ready for that one.'

"I'm more annoyed that he went radio silent after putting it out. I get it, you want to stay relevant by putting it out there, but then you can't go radio silent. Sack up, b****. Sign the f****** paper."

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
