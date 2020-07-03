English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mitchell speaks about relationship with Jazz team-mate Gobert

By Jon Palmieri

Los Angeles, July 3: Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell discussed his relationship with team-mate and fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert in a Zoom conference call on Thursday and said the two are fine now after there was friction in the wake of the coronavirus situation.

The NBA shut down its season after Gobert became the first player to test positive for COVID-19 on March 11.

That also led to strife in the Jazz locker room because Gobert just days earlier mocked the league's media distancing protocols by breathing and touching microphones at the podium during his media session.

Gobert had also reportedly been careless during interactions with team-mates and Donovan tested positive the following day. The team-mates did not speak to each other for a month after the tests.

"Right now, we're good," Mitchell said. "We're going out there ready to hoop. I think the biggest thing that kind of sucked was that it took away from guys on the team, took away from what the guys on the team were trying to do.

"I think that'll be really a part of the focus, is just us gelling as a team because obviously, Rudy and I had COVID and whatever happened, happened, but now we're ready to hoop and focused on the team as a whole because we're not really trying to keep attention away from what everybody's got going on."

The Jazz are fourth in the Western Conference as the NBA season gets set to resume in Orlando, Florida on July 30.

Mitchell led Utah with 24.2 points per game when the season was paused, while Gobert averaged 15.1 points and ranked fourth in the league with 13.7 rebounds and sixth with 2.0 blocks.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Real edge close to La Liga tite
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: nba utah jazz basketball
Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue