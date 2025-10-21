South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs PAK Women Match 22 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

More sports McLaren Boss Andrea Stella Confident Drivers Championship Is Within Reach For Piastri And Norris Andrea Stella asserts that McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris can extend their lead in the Drivers Championship. With five races remaining, he emphasises the potential of upcoming tracks to favour their performance against Max Verstappen. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Andrea Stella, the head of McLaren, expressed confidence that Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will not need to adopt a defensive strategy against Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship. Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, has narrowed the gap to leader Piastri to 40 points after his victories in both the Sprint and Grand Prix in the United States last weekend.

Stella believes that with five races remaining, including two sprints, McLaren can extend their lead over Verstappen. "The fact that there are five races and two sprints means that we can also increase the gap to Max. That's how I see things," said Stella. He remains optimistic about the upcoming tracks favouring McLaren's performance.

The recent collision between Piastri and Norris during the Sprint race's first corner allowed Verstappen to capitalise on their mistakes. Despite this setback, Stella is confident that McLaren's car will perform well on the upcoming tracks. He stated, "We have good tracks coming for our car and I think we have more that we could have exploited out of our car."

Verstappen has been in excellent form, winning three of the last four races. He has openly declared his intention to secure a fifth consecutive drivers' title. However, Stella believes McLaren's focus on maximising performance will be crucial in maintaining their advantage over Verstappen.

Stella emphasised the importance of executing strong performances in the remaining races. "We just have to keep maximising the performance and keep executing good weekends," he noted. The team recognises areas for improvement from previous races and aims to leverage these insights moving forward.

The McLaren boss is confident about their prospects, stating that the outcome of this season is within their control. "Definitely we have a large opportunity and the outcome of this season and the Drivers' Championship is in our hands," Stella asserted.

As McLaren prepares for the final stretch of the season, they are determined to maintain their lead by focusing on optimising both car performance and driver execution. This approach reflects their commitment to securing a strong finish in the championship standings.