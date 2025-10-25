Durant Praises Rockets' Determination Despite Losing Start To NBA Season

AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Dempo Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Kevin Durant commended the Houston Rockets for their competitive spirit following a tough start to the NBA season. Despite two narrow losses, he believes their frustration will drive improvement.

Kevin Durant expressed that the Houston Rockets' rough start to the NBA season has left them frustrated. He believes this frustration will drive them to improve. The Rockets narrowly lost their season opener and then fell 115-111 to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. This marked their second close defeat of the week, following a 125-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder after double overtime.

In his home debut for Houston on Friday, Durant delivered an impressive performance, scoring 37 points with a shooting accuracy of 9-of-18. He also made 16 out of 18 free throws. This achievement made him the third player in Rockets history to score over 35 points at age 37 or older, a feat last accomplished by Eddie Johnson in 1998.

Durant acknowledged that both the coaching staff and players are upset with their current performance. "Coaching staff is p***** off, players are p***** off," he stated. "We want a better outcome, and it's early, too. So, for us to feel that way, I like that kind of energy."

During the fourth quarter against Detroit, Durant scored 14 points while no other teammate scored more than three. He admitted he is still finding his rhythm within the team. "It's a balance I felt like when I came back in that fourth quarter," he explained. "I got aggressive and made them double me, and I think we got some good looks."

The game was closely contested until the final moments, with only two points separating the teams in the last half-minute. Besides Durant's efforts, Alperen Sengun was the closest scorer for Houston with less than Durant's tally of points.

Team Performance and Future Goals

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 21 points while Ausar Thompson contributed 19. Despite finishing second in the West last season, Houston aims high this year with Durant on board. Amen Thompson added ten points but stressed significant improvements are needed for success.

"Just feel like we haven't played a good game yet," Thompson remarked. "It's been two close games. We can't keep saying that all the time. We want to play great games." The team holds championship-level expectations and strives to perform at their best consistently.

The Rockets remain determined despite early setbacks. They aim to win even when not playing their best games as they pursue their championship aspirations.