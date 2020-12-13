Hearn: Joshua-Fury the only fight to be made in boxing

Joshua cleared a potential hurdle in the way of the lucrative heavyweight showdown by beating Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, in the process retaining his IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

Fury is the reigning WBC champion, and the two British boxers now appear on a collision course for 2021.

Hearn believes it will be a historical occasion when the pair do finally meet in the ring, as he plans to begin negotiations with Fury's team immediately.

"Since he [Joshua] came into my office, he's wanted to be undisputed heavyweight champion of the world," Hearn told Sky Sports Boxing.

"Less talk from us, more action. We're going to be friendly, we're going to be nice. We know what we have to do, starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away.

"It's the only fight to be made in boxing – and it's the biggest fight in boxing. It's the biggest fight in British boxing history, too.

"I know he [Joshua] wants it. He's the best heavyweight in the world, I promise you. He will break him down and knock him out.

"We know what we have to do, we know what we want to do. It's about legacy – and we will get it done."

Top Rank's Bob Arum, who works with Fury, also made clear that his priority is to get the fight signed and sealed, insisting it will be as big as Muhammad Ali against Joe Frazier, which is known as the 'Fight of the Century'.

"It looks like the stage is set for the biggest heavyweight championship fight since Ali-Frazier in 1971, when Tyson Fury meets Anthony Joshua for the undisputed crown," Arum posted on Twitter.

"We at Top Rank will start on Monday working to put that fight together."

Fury shelved plans to fight before the end of 2020, while he and Joshua – who stopped Pulev in the ninth round at Wembley Arena – agreed a two-fight deal earlier this year.