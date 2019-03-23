English

Elvira pulls clear in Kuala Lumpur

By
Nacho Elvira
Nacho Elvira took the Maybank Championship lead as Thomas Pieters fell out of contention in the third round.

Kuala Lumpur, March 23: Nacho Elvira took a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Maybank Championship to be well placed for a first European Tour win.

The Spaniard fired a six-under 66 at the Saujana Golf and Country Club to improve to 13 under on Saturday.

Elvira, who has four wins on the Challenge Tour, is two shots clear of American David Lipsky (67) in Kuala Lumpur after mixing seven birdies with a bogey.

Lipsky, the 2017 runner-up, sits at 11 under, a shot ahead of Australian Scott Hend (67), Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (68) and German Maximilian Kieffer (68).

Overnight leader Thomas Pieters endured a miserable round to fall out of contention, firing a six-over 78.

The Belgian fell back to two under and a tie for 42nd after a tough day that included three double bogeys on the back nine.

Ernie Els (69) and Benjamin Hebert (65) sit in a tie for sixth at nine under.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
