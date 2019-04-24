English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Embiid: 76ers can win NBA Finals

By Opta
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid

New York, April 24: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers believe they can go all the way this season and win the NBA playoffs.

The 76ers reached back-to-back Eastern Conference semi-finals after blitzing the Brooklyn Nets 122-100 in Game 5 on Tuesday (April 23).

Embiid posted 23 points and 13 rebounds as the 76ers sealed a 4-1 series victory and set up a second-round showdown with the Toronto Raptors.

Confidence is high within the franchise, All-Star Embiid telling reporters post-game: "We think we can win it all.

"We feel like this team is better than last year's team," added Embiid, whose 76ers were outclassed 4-1 by the Boston Celtics last season.

"Last year we had a lot of momentum going into the playoffs but Boston just smacked us. Going into this series is different because this is now my second time being here and last year we were over-confident.

"This year it's just about respecting everything about the game of basketball and putting the work in."

Embiid's health has been a concern for the 76ers as the star big man battles a lingering knee issue

He fought through Game 1 – which Philadelphia lost – and was forced to miss Game 3 before returning to lead the 76ers with 31 points and 16 rebounds in a Game-4 victory.

"I still have a long way to go but as long as I'm alive I'm going to keep pushing," Embiid said.

After watching his side lose four successive games to the 76ers, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson talked up Philadelphia in the race for the championship.

"They're going for big things. They can compete for a championship, quite honestly," Atkinson said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CDA 0 - 2 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue