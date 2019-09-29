English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spence defeats Porter by split decision to unify IBF and WBC welterweight titles

By Thomas Lott
Errol Spence Jr.

Los Angeles, September 29: Errol Spence Jr unified the IBF and WBC welterweight belts with a split-decision victory over Shawn Porter.

In a blockbuster showdown between two welterweight world champions at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Spence (26-0-0) triumphed as two judges scored the fight 116-111 in his favour.

One judge gave Porter (30-3-1) a 115-112 victory but the previously undefeated WBC holder suffered his first defeat on Saturday.

The fight was rough and rugged from the start as Porter did a good job of closing the distance on Spence early. However, the latter welcomed the contact and fought through some heavy exchanges on the inside in the early going.

There were several rounds that could have gone either way early in the fight, but the ultimate difference was likely an 11th round knockdown of Porter by Spence on a vicious left hook.

Spence now may have to face off with Danny Garcia in his next fight, but the two matchups most boxing fans will want to see will be with either of the other two welterweight champs in Manny Pacquiao or Terence Crawford.

In the super-middleweight division, incumbent WBC champion Anthony Dirrell fell to challenger David Benavidez by TKO in the ninth round.

Dirrell (33-2-1) fought through a significant cut under his right eye early in the fight, but ultimately the doctor stopped the fight.

Benavidez remains a perfect 22-0-0 with the win. He also became the youngest two-time super middleweight champion of all time.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATM 0 - 0 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing wbc ibf
Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 29, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue