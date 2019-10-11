English
Premier Boxing statement: Errol Spence Jr. expected to make full recovery

By Opta
Errol Spence Jr.

Dallas, October 11: Welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. is expected to make a full recovery from a single-car accident, according to a statement from Premier Boxing on Thursday.

Spence was injured in the early hours of Thursday (October 10) morning and had been taken to the intensive care unit of a Dallas hospital.

Dallas Police confirmed the 29-year-old, who they said was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was expected to live but the cause of the accident is undetermined.

Premier Boxing released a statement on Thursday to confirm Spence was stable and did not break any bones, but has some facial lacerations.

"He is expected to make a full recovery and is resting with his family by his side," the statement read.

"The Spence’s want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene and the doctors who are taking care of him."

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
