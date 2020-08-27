Eurosport and GCN boost Tour de France coverage

Taking advantage of the scale of their combined network and product offering, the Discovery-owned platforms will bring the pinnacle of live cycling to more than 75 markets worldwide.

Building on 2019 where Eurosport’s digital-first approach saw a 95% rise in minutes watched year-on-year, the partnership will serve millions of fans in the global cycling community with live coverage and the best stories from cycling’s premier event.

Offering an expanded line-up of local experts, new formats and more ways to watch than ever before, the partnership will present the ultimate Tour de France experience. Starting August 29, 2020, fans can enjoy Tour De France LIVE at 5:30 PM IST on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

2020 will also see the strongest ever line-up of former professional riders and local experts to bring fans pre-race insights and post-race analysis, bringing viewers closer to the peloton.

Bradley Wiggins, 2012 Tour de France winner, said: “Eurosport is recognised as the 'Home of Cycling’ across Europe and it’s exciting to be part of the team covering the biggest event in our sport once again this year. Building on last year where I reported live from the heart of the peloton, I’ll be helping to bring cycling fans closer to the action by expanding The Bradley Wiggins Show with daily shows throughout the Tour - ensuring we don’t miss a moment. I’m also looking forward to again working with the talented Eurosport and GCN cycling team on The Breakaway.”

Source: Press Release