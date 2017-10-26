Ex-NBA star Andre Miller to visit Delhi, Mumbai

Mumbai, October 26: The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced that former NBA player Andre Miller will visit India to support the continued growth of basketball in the country.

Miller will serve as a guest analyst on Sony SIX's NBA morning show "Around the Hoop" on Oct 28 and 29. Miller will then travel to Delhi NCR, where he will visit the NBA Basketball School on Oct 30. He will then lead a clinic for prospects at The NBA Academy, India on October 31.

"I'm looking forward to my first visit to India to see firsthand how the NBA has been developing basketball in the country," said Miller. "I understand there's a lot of potential in India, and I'm excited to contribute to the growth of the sport."

Miller, a 6'3" point guard from Los Angeles, California, was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1999 NBA Draft. Miller was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2000 and was the league leader in assists for the 2001-02 season. Miller ranks ninth on the NBA's all-time assist leaders.

Since 2006, more than 30 active and retired NBA and WNBA players have visited India with the NBA, including Sim Bhullar, Bruce Bowen, Muggsy Bogues, Chris Bosh, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Seth Curry, Pau Gasol, Robert Horry, Dwight Howard, Robin Lopez, Brian Shaw, Shawn Marion, Jason Richardson and Kevin Durant.

The NBA Academy India officially launched in May 2017, building on the NBA's existing basketball and youth development initiatives in India. NBA Champion Kevin Durant became the first active NBA player to visit the facility in July. On April 7, the NBA launched NBA Basketball School, a network of tuition-based basketball development programs around the world open to male and female players ages 6-18 from outside the U.S. The first NBA Basketball Schools launched in New Delhi and Mumbai as part of a multiyear agreement with India On Track (IOT), one of India's leading sports management, marketing and development companies.