Exciting featherweight contenders battle in UFC Vegas 63 on October 29

In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 6 Arnold Allen collide in what promises to be an explosive bout.

Fan-favorite Kattar (23-6, fighting out of Methuen, Mass.) sets out to defend his spot in the featherweight rankings. The Boston native's slick boxing and grit has earned him strong wins.

Kattar's notable victories come over Giga Chikadze, Dan Ige, and Jeremy Stephens. He now sets out to halt Allen's momentum and put himself back on the road to title contention.

Allen (18-1, fighting out of Trimley St. Martin, Suffolk, England) looks to crack the featherweight Top 5 for the first time in his career.

Undefeated inside the Octagon, the Englishman holds wins over Dan Hooker, Sodiq Yusuff, and Nik Lentz. Allen now aims to capitalize on his first UFC main event spot by delivering a statement win against another notable name at 145 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 63, welterweights clash as hard-hitting Tim Means and Max Griffin will square off in a pivotal bout at 170 pounds.

UFC veteran Means, who is always game to scrap with the toughest at 170 pounds, is set to return to the Octagon deliver another action-packed bout.

"The Dirty Bird" Means has notable wins over Mike Perry, Thiago Alves, and Dhiego Lima, and is now determined to stop Griffin in impressive fashion and add another big win to his resume.

Griffin, meanwhile, looks to restart his win streak and crack the welterweight rankings with his durable fighting style that has led him to some notable wins.

His wins have come against Carlos Condit, Mike Perry, and Song Kenan. Griffin now intends to bring a firefight to the veteran Means and deliver a show-stealing finish.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Dana White's Contender Series signees Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0, fighting out of Phoenix, Arizona by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) and Jared Vanderaa (12-9, fighting out of Hemet, Calif.) meet in a hard-hitting heavyweight bout.

• Josh Fremd (9-3, fighting out of Pittsburgh, Penn.) squares off Tresean Gore (4-2, fighting out of Lawrenceville, Ga.) at middleweight.

• No. 13 light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) and Khalil Rountree Jr. (10-5 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) collide in a thrilling matchup of elite strikers.

• Middleweights face off as Phil Hawes (12-3, fighting out of Little Ferry, N.J.) meets Roman Dolidze (10-1, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia).

• Heavyweight legend Andrei Arlovski (34-20, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Flo.) battles Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-8, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil).

• Joseph Holmes (8-2, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) faces Junyong Park (13-5, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea).

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Chase Hooper (11-2-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, Wash.) meets Steve Garcia (12-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) at featherweight.

• An exciting flyweight bout pits Kleydson Rodrigues (7-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) against Cody Durden (13-4-1, fighting out of Covington, Ga.).

• Christian Rodriguez (7-1, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin) and Garrett Armfield (8-3, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Flo.) clash at bantamweight.

Telecast and Timing Information

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen will take place Saturday, October 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT and the prelims at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT.

Source: Press Release