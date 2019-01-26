Rose grabs lead as Tiger makes cut at Torrey Pines

Rose was hitting good drives, putting irons close and knocking in putts from range. The Englishman followed up his first-round 63 with a six-under 66 on the South Course at Torrey Pines.

He leads the field by three shots at 15 under for the tournament.

Hideki Matsuyama posted his second consecutive six-under 66 to move to 12 under for the tournament. He sits alone in second place.

Jon Rahm, who was in the lead at the end of round one after a 10-under 62, shot a less-than-stellar even-par 72 on the South Course. He is tied for third place with Ryan Palmer and Billy Horschel.

Palmer tallied his second straight five-under 67 to move to 10 under.

Rory McIlroy posted one of the best rounds of the day with a seven-under 65 on the North Course to move to eight under for the tournament after a tough first round on Thursday.

His round was highlighted by a beautiful hole out for eagle at the 17th.

Tiger Woods is still working to find his feel and flirted with the cut line, which finished up at three under.

The 14-time major winner had an up-and-down day on the North Course, shooting a two-under 70 to move to four under.

The 43-year-old had his moments as he knocked in a birdie on his eighth hole which was the 17th, but he followed that up with a double-bogey at his ninth which put him back to even par for his round.

He did manage to knock in back-to-back birdies on his back nine which included a chip-in on his 13th hole.

Some notable players to miss the cut include Cameron Champ, Patrick Cantlay, Charl Schwartzel and Abraham Ancer.