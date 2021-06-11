Featherweight thriller headlines UFC Vegas 29 on June 19

Featherweight star Jung intends to deliver another impressive performance and continue working towards a UFC title shot.

Beloved for his aggressive fighting style, Jung has finished an impressive 14 of his 16 wins, including his last nine victories in a row over the likes of Frankie Edgar, Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. He now looks to start his 2021 campaign on a high note by becoming the first person to stop Ige.

Ige has wasted little time propelling himself towards the top of the stacked UFC featherweight division. He established himself as one of the best in the world with a highly entertaining six-fight win streak that featured victories over Edson Barboza, Mirsad Bektic and Danny Henry.

Ige now looks to follow up his devastating 22-second knockout of Gavin Tucker from earlier this year with another highlight-reel performance in his second UFC main event.

In the co-main event, heavyweight grapplers clash as No. 15 Aleksei Oleinik meets Serghei Spivac.

No. 15 ranked heavyweight Oleinik aims to get back to his winning ways and prove that he is still one of the elite of the division.

Among the most prolific grapplers in heavyweight MMA history, Oleinik has secured a staggering 46 submissions in his career, including his Performance of the Night-earning victories over Junior Albini, Mark Hunt and Maurice Greene. He now has his sights set on taking out another up-and-coming contender and defending his spot in the rankings.

Spivac plans on making a statement and show that he is the next top contender at heavyweight.

One of the youngest athletes in the division, he debuted in the UFC at only 24 years old and quickly separated himself from the pack with wins over Tai Tuivasa, Carlos Felipe and, most recently, Jared Vanderaa. Spivac now intends to add the biggest name yet to his resume and breaking into the top 15.

Additional bouts on the UFC Vegas 29 card include:

• Welterweight veterans clash as Tim Means (31-12-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) faces Danny Roberts (17-5, fighting out of Liverpool, England)

• No. 15 ranked UFC bantamweight contenderMarlon Vera (16-7-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador) returns to action against Davey Grant (13-4, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England)

• Wellington Turman (16-4, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) and Bruno Silva (19-6, fighting out of Paraiba, Brazil) meet in a middleweight bout

• Fan favorite Matt Brown (24-18, fighting out of Columbus, Ohio) locks horns with fellow veteran Dhiego Lima (17-8, fighting out of Atlanta, Ga.) at welterweight

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Aleksa Camur (6-1, fighting out of Broadview Heights, Ohio) battles Nicolae Negumereanu (9-1, fighting out of Brasov County, Romania) at light heavyweight

• An exciting women's strawweight bout sees No. 13 ranked Virna Jandiroba (16-2, fighting out of Feira De Santano, Brazil) defend her spot in the rankings against Kanako Murata (12-1, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan)

• Khaos Williams (11-2, fighting out of Jackson, Mich.) aims for another signature knockout against Matthew Semelsberger (8-2, fighting out of Ijamsville, Md.) in a welterweight bout guaranteed to deliver action

• Featherweights Julian Erosa (25-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) and SeungWoo Choi (9-3, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) look to steal the show

• Josh Parisian (13-4, fighting out of Howell, Mich.) and Roque Martinez (15-7-2, fighting out of Tamuning, Guam) collide at heavyweight

• Submission specialist Joaquim Silva (11-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) hopes to add another post-fight bonus to his resume when he takes on Ricky Glenn (21-6, fighting out of Des Moines, Ia.)

• Women's flyweights look to make a statement as Casey O'Neill(6-0, fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia) matches up with Lara Procopio (7-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige will take place Saturday, June 19 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will carry the entire event, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and the prelims at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

Source: Press Release